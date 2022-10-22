One dead, another wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting

66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, October 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon. 

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office sad the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road shortly before 4 p.m. 

No details about the victims or the suspect have been released. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 222-4413. 

