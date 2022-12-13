76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another hurt after gunfire near Plank Road Tuesday morning

3 hours 11 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 11:17 AM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire that left at least one person dead and another hurt late Tuesday morning. 

Shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. on Dayton Street, near Plank Road, leaving one person dead.

A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street, just off N Foster Drive. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The two scenes were located just minutes apart, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were related.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days