One dead, another hurt after car struck people walking along Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a vehicle reportedly struck them as they were walking along Florida Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. on Florida Boulevard, east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims were walking on the shoulder of the highway or in the travel lanes.

This is a developing story.