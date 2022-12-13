74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another hurt after car struck people walking along Florida Boulevard

1 hour 59 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 3:49 PM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a vehicle reportedly struck them as they were walking along Florida Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. on Florida Boulevard, east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims were walking on the shoulder of the highway or in the travel lanes. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days