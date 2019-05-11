75°
One dead after vehicle struck tree Saturday morning in Ascension Parish

Saturday, May 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Ascension early Saturday morning.

The crash took the life of 31-year-old Ray Anderson.

According to police, Anderson was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 eastbound on Interstate 10 at Airline Hwy when he ran off the roadway and collided with a tree around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anderson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

