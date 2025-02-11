64°
One dead after St. Helena shooting; suspect in custody
AMITE - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Monday night, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they were dispatched to a possible shooting on Sawmill Road at 7:55 p.m. They found Ry'Shai Hills, 22, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Garile Quinell Doughty, 22, was booked for second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.
