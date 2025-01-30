One dead after shooting results from verbal altercation in Kentwood

KENTWOOD - One person is dead after a shooting resulted from a verbal altercation at a gas station, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

ZyKerien Bickham, 24, died on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Bickham and three other people got into an argument inside the store for unknown reasons, when the four went into the parking lot and one of three people shot Bickham.

Police say they have determined a possible identity of the three suspects, but will not release their names at this time.