One dead after shooting in Gonzales; deputies investigating as homicide

39 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - One person died after a shooting in Gonzales early Thursday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment along LA Highway 44 in Gonzales around 1 a.m. Detectives found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds, who was identified as Mark Johnson Jr., 26, of Gonzales.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

