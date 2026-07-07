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One dead after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a deadly shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WBRZ.
Emergency officials told WBRZ Tuesday afternoon that they are responding to a shooting at Mirage Villa Apartments. Officials say the coroner was contacted and one person has died as a result of the shooting.
A BRPD representative said the victim was male, but could not provide an age at this time. Homicide detectives are on scene.
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Officials received the call around 3:49 p.m.
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