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One dead after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

1 hour 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 4:30 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a deadly shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WBRZ.

Emergency officials told WBRZ Tuesday afternoon that they are responding to a shooting at Mirage Villa Apartments. Officials say the coroner was contacted and one person has died as a result of the shooting.

A BRPD representative said the victim was male, but could not provide an age at this time. Homicide detectives are on scene.

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Officials received the call around 3:49 p.m. 

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