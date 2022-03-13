One dead after overnight shooting on Gardere Lane, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead after a shooting overnight on Gardere Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 500 block of Gardere Lane.

When deputies responded to the scene, a man was found dead in a parking lot.

Investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Kelly Perez. No other injuries have been reported, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.