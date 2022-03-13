54°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after overnight shooting on Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead after a shooting overnight on Gardere Lane.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 500 block of Gardere Lane.
When deputies responded to the scene, a man was found dead in a parking lot.
Investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Kelly Perez. No other injuries have been reported, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Dance group adopts live mascot at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Will Wade fired: latest here
-
Livingston Parish couple working to help family of six Ukrainian refugees