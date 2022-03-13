54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after overnight shooting on Gardere Lane, deputies say

1 hour 49 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 10:46 AM March 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead after a shooting overnight on Gardere Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 500 block of Gardere Lane.

When deputies responded to the scene, a man was found dead in a parking lot.

Investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Kelly Perez. No other injuries have been reported, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days