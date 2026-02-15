66°
Three people killed in I-12 crash near Albany on Sunday
ALBANY — Three people were reported dead on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish.
According to officials, the crash occurred on I-12 westbound near mile marker 32 near Albany.
Emergency responders arrived to find one of the vehicles on fire. Three people were pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers with the Albany Police Department said this is the second crash they have responded to in this area this weekend. The first crash occurred on Friday.
