2une In Previews: CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade to roll Sunday

BATON ROUGE — A four-legged parade is set to roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday!

The 27th CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts will run from 2-3 p.m. along North Boulevard on Feb. 22. This year's parade theme is "Hairy Pawter."

In addition to the parade, CAAWS will have several activities and events around Galvez Plaza throughout the day, including a Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 demonstration, a dog costume contest and an "After Pawty!"

The parade is the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's biggest annual fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go towards the organization's spay and neuter programs. 

