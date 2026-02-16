65°
St. George Fire Department responds to structure fire on Chickamauga Avenue near Tiger Bend Road

2 hours 36 minutes ago Monday, February 16 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a structure fire on the 15500 block of Chickamauga Avenue near Tiger Bend Road. 

Fire officials ask that the public please avoid the area at this time. 

