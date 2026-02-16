Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying theft suspects
PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man and woman accused of stealing from several discount stores in the Ponchatoula area.
According to deputies, on Feb. 6, employees at a Dollar General store in the 20000 block of Highway 190 reported that two suspects were stealing items from the cleaning supplies area of the store for several weeks.
Investigators later learned that the suspects were also wanted by the Ponchatoula Police for the same crime at another Dollar General on Highway 22.
Detectives described one of the suspects as a white female with red hair. Employees told deputies that the suspects were traveling in a red sedan.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker urges anyone with information to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-514-8181.
