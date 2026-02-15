Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power across Louisiana and Mississippi following overnight storms
BATON ROUGE — Thousands of residents across Louisiana and Mississippi are without power after storms moved across the area Saturday night.
As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, nearly 6,000 Louisiana residents remained without power, with earlier reports showing over 8,000 people without power in the state.
Damage, including fallen trees, downed powerlines and roof damage, was reported in Tangipahoa and Ascension parishes. Multiple power poles were reported down on Highway 70. A chemical plant in Ascension Parish also reported damage to a fiberglass cooling tower.
Over 6,000 residents in Mississippi are currently without power, with most of the outages originally taking place in Amite and Wilkinson counties.
Multiple fallen trees were reported in areas across Amite County, and several properties reported receiving wind damage, including partial roof loss, snapped light poles and a metal batting cage being thrown.
