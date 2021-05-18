72°
One dead after double shooting at BREC park on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead at a public park Tuesday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was called to investigate the incident around 5:20 p.m. at Evangeline Street Park. Two victims were taken to a hospital.
Police later confirmed one of the victims died in the hospital.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
