One dead after double shooting at BREC park on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead at a public park Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was called to investigate the incident around 5:20 p.m. at Evangeline Street Park. Two victims were taken to a hospital.

Police later confirmed one of the victims died in the hospital.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.