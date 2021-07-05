One dead, 3 hurt after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park

Photo: WPVI-TV

ATLOONTA, Iowa - One person died and three more were hurt when a raft flipped over on a water ride at an amusement park Saturday.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. July 3 at the Adventureland Park in Atloonta, Iowa. A statement from the park said a boat on the park's Raging River ride overturned with six riders in it.

"Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21," the park said in a statement Sunday. "This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

The park said the ride had been inspected just a day earlier and was found to be in "good working order." The ride is now closed until a more thorough inspection can be conducted.

The fatal incident this weekend was not the first death associated with the ride. According to the Des Moines Register, a 68-year-old park employee died in 2016 while operating the ride. That person suffered a severe head injury after he fell onto the ride's conveyor belt while helping riders exit a raft.