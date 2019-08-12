One card-skimming device discovered in multi-parish sweep of nearly 5,000 gas pumps

BATON ROUGE - A single credit card-skimming device was found by a task force composed of state, local and federal authorities.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the Skimming Device Joint Task Force's operation spanned four days in three different parishes.

The task force, made up of members of the LDAF, U.S. Secret Service, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigated 4,830 pumps at 535 stations in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes over the past week.

The only skimmer was found in an outlying area of St. Tammany Parish.

The department says 48 skimming devices have been confiscated across Louisiana over the past two years.