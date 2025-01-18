One arrested, three others wanted for several copper thefts in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - One man was booked and three other people are wanted in an ongoing copper theft investigation, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Stacy Warren Carpenter, 53, was booked on two counts of felony theft, three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, one count each of resisting an officer, and criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.

Kevin Allen Stevens, 45, Sandie Albin, 52, and Huey Edwards, 61, all from Hammond, are wanted for similar theft charges.

According to TPSO, around Sept. 11, 2024, detectives noticed two men in a wood line off Highway 22 near Ponchatoula High School loading stolen copper wire into their truck. When deputies attempted to engage with the men, they sped off in the truck toward the Esterbrook Road area before bailing out of the truck to run from deputies, where they got away.

Carpenter and Stevens were identified as the suspects in this case and in at least two other AT&T wire thefts in the area. A search warrant of Stevens’ home, where Albin and Edwards also live, discovered more than a dozen guns, drugs and evidence of bulk copper wire thefts in various stages of breakdown.

Anyone who has information regarding the thefts can do so through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Here's the images of those wanted: