One arrested after 20-year-old man shot in back along Jetson Avenue in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE — A 20-year-old man was shot in the back in Plaquemine and airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ. One man has been arrested, Stassi said.

Tyran Andrew Walker, 19, was booked for attempted murder around 5 p.m. His bond is unspecified at this time.

The victim still remains in the hospital as of Tuesday, January 27.

"He's in stable but gaudy condition. He is having trouble with his legs. He's showing some paralysis. He may even be paralyzed," said Stassi.

Stassi said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. on Monday along Jetson Avenue near King Street. According to the sheriff, 20-year-old Jacorey Williams was shot near his spine. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, Stassi added.

A motive has not been released. But the sheriff said the victim did not pose a threat to the suspect at the time of the shooting.

"This information that we have received should not have rose to the level of someone being shot. He was shot in the back. That person is not coming at you. That person is fleeing from the scene."

The sheriff is also asking people in Iberville Parish to think twice before pulling the trigger. He said this case is an example of how one bullet can change the lives of two people forever.

"People go to the gun way too quickly. This young man may be paralyzed who was shot. The person who shot this man may be in prison for a long time."