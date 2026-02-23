40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State senator proposes bill to name Pointe Coupee Parish highway after Ernest Gaines

1 hour 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 9:28 PM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A lawmaker prefiled a bill to name a Pointe Coupee Parish roadway to honor famous author and Louisiana native Ernest Gaines. 

SB104, authored by State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, would designate the portion of La. Highway 1 through Pointe Coupee as the "Ernest J. Gaines Memorial Highway."

The bill says La. DOTD would pay for the new signs if the measure is approved. 

Trending News

The legislative session begins March 9. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days