One airlifted after crash between car, trailer in Zachary

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — One person was airlifted on Thursday evening after a crash between a car and a trailer, emergency officials said.

The crash happened on the Zachary-Slaughter Highway around 6:10 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

