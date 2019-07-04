72°
On Inauguration Day, 'House of Cards' announces May return
BEVERLY HILLS - "House of Cards" will return in May for a fifth season.
The show's Twitter account posted a video on Inauguration Day featuring an upside-down U.S. flag in front of the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with the date May 30. An upside-down flag is a signal of distress.
The show stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, first lady Claire Underwood.
The upcoming season will be the first under new co-showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese. Former showrunner Beau Willimon stepped away from the role after last season.
