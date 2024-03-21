OMV currently unable to process licenses, IDs

64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, March 21 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is unable to process new licenses and IDs Thursday due to an error in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. 

The OMV cannot process driver's license and ID card transactions at this time. The office said the AAMVA is working to resolve the issue, and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available. 

