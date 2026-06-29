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Judge lifts order blocking Gov. Landry's one-time teacher pay stipend

1 hour 47 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 2:50 PM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A judge on Monday lifted an order that blocked Gov. Jeff Landry's plan to cut public school budgets to pay for teacher stipends.

As previously reported by WBRZ, the proposal, which goes into effect on July 1, would take $168 million from public school funding, and the money would be used to fund a $2,000 stipend for 51,000 public school teachers and $1,000 for the 40,000 support staff across Louisiana.

Several school boards and superintendents fear that reducing state funding will ruin their budgets, leading to program cuts and layoffs.

On June 18, 19th JDC Judge Richard "Chip" Moore issued a temporary restraining order against the state in a lawsuit that alleges Landry's executive order directing state education agencies to reallocate non-instructional funding into teacher pay raises was unconstitutional.

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On Monday, Moore disqualified the law firm representing education advocates in the lawsuit as the firm represented the state of Louisiana in a federal court case while also representing plaintiffs suing the state in the school funding case.

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