OLOL Children's Hospital celebrates first anniversary amid wave of violence in BR

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is celebrating hitting one year since its opening, and it's been a busy year for them.

"I look forward to coming to work every day," said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, Chief Medical Officer.

The facility operates only one of two pediatric trauma centers in Louisiana, serving the middle and lower portions of the state.

This year has been particularly challenging to the new hospital, dealing with a pandemic and an unusual increase in gunshot wounds among other things. About 22 children were shot last year, and that number increased to 33 this year.

Despite the challenges, the staff at the hospital is proud of the progress they have made so far, and looking forward to future changes.

