93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oil spill restoration trustees to meet in New Orleans

2 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 15 2016 Sep 15, 2016 September 15, 2016 8:38 AM September 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

NEW ORLEANS - The public gets a chance later this month to hear from a group of trustees assembled to oversee billions of dollars in damage restoration efforts related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees are to meet Sept. 28 in New Orleans. The group includes representatives from the five Gulf states, the Department of the Interior, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture.

In a Wednesday news release, the group says the public meeting will include updates on the planning and implementation of restoration projects for natural resources injured by the BP oil spill that followed the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig in April 2010.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days