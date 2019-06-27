Oil spill restoration trustees to meet in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The public gets a chance later this month to hear from a group of trustees assembled to oversee billions of dollars in damage restoration efforts related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.



The Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees are to meet Sept. 28 in New Orleans. The group includes representatives from the five Gulf states, the Department of the Interior, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture.



In a Wednesday news release, the group says the public meeting will include updates on the planning and implementation of restoration projects for natural resources injured by the BP oil spill that followed the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig in April 2010.