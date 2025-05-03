69°
Officials working small plane crash in Kentwood, two passengers taken to hospital
KENTWOOD - A small plane crashed in the B Sanders Road area of Kentwood on Saturday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Two passengers have been located and are alert, officials said. A male passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, while a female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say they are working with fire officials on the scene.
Officials confirmed the two passengers located are the only ones involved. WBRZ has sent crews out to the scene and ask deputies for more information.
