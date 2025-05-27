77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook Avenue

Tuesday, May 27 2025 8:59 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Avenue, the St. George Fire Department said.

The fire is at the 10700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue near the corner of Tanwood Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported as of 9:10 p.m.

No other information is immediately available. Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

