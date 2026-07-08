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Silver Alert issued for elderly woman last seen on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans

1 hour 50 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 6:05 AM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen on St. Claude Avenue near Lamanche Street.

Dorothea Hernaez was last seen on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. The New Orleans Police Department requested a Silver Alert around 7:55 p.m., LSP added.

Hernaez is a white woman with brown eyes and long silver hair. She is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants and carrying a black purse. She has a medical condition that may impair her judgment, LSP said. 

"Hernaez is believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction," LSP continued.

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Anyone with information regarding Hernaez's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the NOPD at (504) 658-6050.

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