Officials work large grass fire in Pine Grove
PINE GROVE - Livingston fire officials worked a large grass fire in Pine Grove on Thursday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said they were assisting the Pine Grove Fire Department with a large vegetation fire around 4 p.m.
Officials put out a statement on Facebook saying while a burn ban is not in place, they advise everyone to avoid outdoor burning if possible due to dry conditions.
