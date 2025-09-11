75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials work large grass fire in Pine Grove

2 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 8:23 PM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PINE GROVE - Livingston fire officials worked a large grass fire in Pine Grove on Thursday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said they were assisting the Pine Grove Fire Department with a large vegetation fire around 4 p.m.

Trending News

Officials put out a statement on Facebook saying while a burn ban is not in place, they advise everyone to avoid outdoor burning if possible due to dry conditions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days