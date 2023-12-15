Officials work gas leak off Gardere Lane after car hits apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported gas leak that happened after a car hit an apartment complex.

The St. George Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area of Anne Marie Drive off Gardere Lane. Crews said a car hit a building and caused the leak before driving off.

Firefighters worked to stabilize the building to keep it from collapsing. No one was injured, but two residents were displaced.