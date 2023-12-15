68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials work gas leak off Gardere Lane after car hits apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported gas leak that happened after a car hit an apartment complex.
The St. George Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area of Anne Marie Drive off Gardere Lane. Crews said a car hit a building and caused the leak before driving off.
Trending News
Firefighters worked to stabilize the building to keep it from collapsing. No one was injured, but two residents were displaced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected