Officials warn residents of more mosquitoes to come after severe rain

BATON ROUGE - As the severe rain approaches, officials are warning residents to take precautionary measures for dealing with mosquitoes in standing water.



Ascension Parish Mosquito and Rodent Control Director, David Matassa, says that the parish will begin evening mosquito spraying next month, but it depends on how hot temperatures get after what is forecasted to be a week of soaking rain.



“How much water that comes down, the temperatures involving and what time they come down and how good the drainage is in the area provides an idea of the amount of mosquitoes that'll produce from this rainstorm,” Matassa said.



Officials also encourage residents to dump out any standing water that may be around their home.



“The mosquitoes they have to have water to breed so the easiest equation is more water more mosquitoes,” Matassa said.



Matassa said that the more water that is around, the more mosquitoes have the opportunity to breed.



“Thats your hotel. That's your breeding site for mosquitoes, so the shallow stagnant water is a serious problem,” he said.



Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes are taking personal requests from residents who need their homes sprayed for mosquitoes. Ascension residents should call (225) 621-9613 and EBR residents should call (225) 356-3297.