Officials to host block party at Gus Young Avenue Community Center

4 hours 2 seconds ago Tuesday, June 15 2021 Jun 15, 2021 June 15, 2021 7:26 AM June 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area community leaders are hosting a Saturday, June 26 'Meet Your Neighbor Block Party' at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center on Gus Young Avenue, and all local citizens are invited.

The event is free and officials say guests will enjoy food, music, games, raffles, and more.

