66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials to discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for future city of St. George

1 hour 48 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 10:17 AM April 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials will be hosting a press conference Monday morning to discuss next steps for the future of the city of St. George. 

The City of St. George sent out a statement about the Louisiana Supreme Court's ruling to incorporate the city Sunday.

According to the statement, The St. George Transition District will hold a press conference to discuss the ruling, the next steps, and answer questions at the St. George Fire Department Headquarters.

"The Louisiana Supreme Court ruling concludes an almost thirteen-year process where thousands of volunteers dedicated their time, energy, and resources to incorporate the City of St. George in hopes of better government and local control," the statement continued.

"The citizens of St. George have been heard, and their right of self-determination upheld."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days