Officials to discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for future city of St. George
BATON ROUGE - Officials will be hosting a press conference Monday morning to discuss next steps for the future of the city of St. George.
The City of St. George sent out a statement about the Louisiana Supreme Court's ruling to incorporate the city Sunday.
According to the statement, The St. George Transition District will hold a press conference to discuss the ruling, the next steps, and answer questions at the St. George Fire Department Headquarters.
"The Louisiana Supreme Court ruling concludes an almost thirteen-year process where thousands of volunteers dedicated their time, energy, and resources to incorporate the City of St. George in hopes of better government and local control," the statement continued.
"The citizens of St. George have been heard, and their right of self-determination upheld."
