84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials searching for 11-year-old missing since July 10; may be with adult man

47 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 9:34 AM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen July 10. 

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kaylee Harris may be with an adult male companion. They may be in Baton Rouge or may be traveling to other cities in Louisiana. 

The NCMEC said the two may be traveling in a red Mustang.

Kaylee is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 111 pounds. She is Black, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trending News

If spotted, officials say not to approach them and to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or the NCMEC at (1-800) 843-5678. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days