Officials searching for 11-year-old missing since July 10; may be with adult man

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen July 10.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kaylee Harris may be with an adult male companion. They may be in Baton Rouge or may be traveling to other cities in Louisiana.

The NCMEC said the two may be traveling in a red Mustang.

Kaylee is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 111 pounds. She is Black, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If spotted, officials say not to approach them and to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or the NCMEC at (1-800) 843-5678.