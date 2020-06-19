Officials search for missing boater in Vermilion Bay

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents say they're working a boating incident in Vermilion Bay where one person is still missing.

According to KATC, the incident happened two miles offshore of Cypremort Point. The LDWF, U.S. Coast Guard and Vermilion Parish Sheriff's office are currently searching for the missing boater.

LDWF agents say that two people were on the boat at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.