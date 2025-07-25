Officials say bidding for permanent replacement for Lockhart Road bridge will start next year

DENHAM SPRINGS — Bidding for the construction of a new bridge on Lockhart Road in Denham Springs will open next year, replacing a damaged bridge built more than 50 years ago.

In the meantime, a temporary crossing was installed, allowing traffic to flow on Lockhart. The temporary bridge opened Thursday, about a week ahead of schedule.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that crews installed two 104-inch culverts to install the new, temporary bridge.

The final steps before the temporary crossing opened were backfilling the pipe, placing stone for erosion control, installing roadway stripping and installing guardrails.

Bidding for the construction of the new bridge is expected to start in 2026, Livingston Parish officials said.