DOTD: Lockhart Road bridge in Denham Springs reopened after emergency deck repairs

2 weeks 1 day 6 hours ago Thursday, July 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON — The bridge on Lockhart Road at Arlington Drive in Denham Springs reopened Thursday after emergency deck repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. 

Crews found issues with the road's surface that required immediate repairs during a routine maintenance check on July 1, a DOTD spokesperson said.

The bridge reopened July 24, a week ahead of the expected opening Aug. 1.

