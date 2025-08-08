79°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD: Lockhart Road bridge in Denham Springs reopened after emergency deck repairs
LIVINGSTON — The bridge on Lockhart Road at Arlington Drive in Denham Springs reopened Thursday after emergency deck repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
Crews found issues with the road's surface that required immediate repairs during a routine maintenance check on July 1, a DOTD spokesperson said.
Trending News
The bridge reopened July 24, a week ahead of the expected opening Aug. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet...
-
2 Your Town: Zachary officials take pride in economic growth, influx of...
-
Towne Center at Cedar Lodge bought by New York-based company for $81...
-
Man arrested by Tangipahoa deputies, accused of chasing woman, her child in...
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees...