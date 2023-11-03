50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials respond to reported shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 57 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, November 03 2023 Nov 3, 2023 November 03, 2023 5:55 AM November 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Friday morning at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and North Sherwood Forest Drive. 

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex near the intersection. Emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Trending News

No further information was available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days