Officials respond to reported shooting off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Friday morning at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and North Sherwood Forest Drive.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex near the intersection. Emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No further information was available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
