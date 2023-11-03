Officials respond to reported shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Friday morning at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and North Sherwood Forest Drive.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex near the intersection. Emergency responders said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.