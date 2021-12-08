56°
Officials respond to fatal crash on Airline Highway (westbound) at Windsor Drive in LaPlace
NEW ORLEANS - A fatal crash killed at least one person in LaPlace Wednesday morning.
Sources say the wreck occurred on Airline Highway (westbound) at Windsor Drive in LaPlace.
Area traffic is delayed due to the tragic incident.
(ST CHARLES) Fatal crash - avoid Airline Highway at Windsor Dr in Laplace.— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) December 8, 2021
