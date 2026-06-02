Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after fatal crash caused by 80 mph street race along Greenwell Springs
BATON ROUGE — One person died along Greenwell Springs Road in May after a car was struck by another vehicle engaged in a high-speed street race, arrest records say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police, the passenger of a car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the May 5 crash. Terry Everson, 45, died in the hospital nearly two weeks after the crash.
Police say that a car turned onto Greenwell Springs when another vehicle, later learned to be driven by 25-year-old Desmond Windon, struck the car at 80 mph.
Police added that Windon's car was driving 35 mph over the posted speed limit.
Surveillance footage shows that Windon's car was engaged in a street race with another car in the moments leading up to the crash. Police also learned that Windon did not have a driver's license at the time of the crash.
Nearly a month later, on Tuesday, Windon was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on manslaughter, drag racing, reckless operation of a vehicle and speed violation charges.
In March, the Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to expand punishments for illegal street racing in the city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along US 90 in Berwick on Monday morning
-
Louisiana residents can fish without a license this weekend
-
Woman and 2-year-old child transported to hospital after their vehicle was struck...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Inside the history of Feliciana's Best Creamery
-
Man faces felony charges after allegedly setting a fire in the doorway...
Sports Video
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day
-
Saints have no shortage of options at wide receiver
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's