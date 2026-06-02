Man arrested after fatal crash caused by 80 mph street race along Greenwell Springs

BATON ROUGE — One person died along Greenwell Springs Road in May after a car was struck by another vehicle engaged in a high-speed street race, arrest records say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police, the passenger of a car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the May 5 crash. Terry Everson, 45, died in the hospital nearly two weeks after the crash.

Police say that a car turned onto Greenwell Springs when another vehicle, later learned to be driven by 25-year-old Desmond Windon, struck the car at 80 mph.

Police added that Windon's car was driving 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

Surveillance footage shows that Windon's car was engaged in a street race with another car in the moments leading up to the crash. Police also learned that Windon did not have a driver's license at the time of the crash.

Nearly a month later, on Tuesday, Windon was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on manslaughter, drag racing, reckless operation of a vehicle and speed violation charges.

In March, the Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to expand punishments for illegal street racing in the city.