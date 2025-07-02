Following two deaths, officials scrutinize after-hours clubs allowing people to bring own drinks

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board said they're noticing that after-hour clubs are drawing in big crowds.

These clubs are different from bars in that local bars have to stop selling alcohol after 2 a.m., but the after-hour spots WBRZ spoke with said they do not sell alcohol.

"We've seen some instances lately where crimes have occurred in that area. If they're going to be a liquor establishment, they have to be licensed with our office and with the state as well," said board member Scott Wilfong.

Wilfong said if any business allows alcohol in their establishment, whether they sell it, give it away, or just allow people to drink on the premises, they must be registered with the parish.

"These establishments may feel like they're operating as a private person but they're not. It's clearly a commercial enterprise where they're trying to make money. The BYOB does not absolve them of any liability," Wilfong said.

In February, 22-year-old LaDerrica Stewart was killed in a hit-and-run after leaving the Little Blue House along Plank Road. The driver was eventually arrested after taking the vehicle to a mechanic for repair.

Her father made a post on social media following the arrest stating: "Charges aren't enough. I need footage from club owners and corner stores from which she received alcohol from. This woman killed my baby. She has no remorse."

Then a few blocks away in June, Prenesha Wagner was shot and killed steps away from Big Blue House on Choctaw near Acadian Thruway.

So far, a 15-year-old has been arrested. BRPD said they seized six guns and collected 160 shell casings from the scene.

Both clubs hosted events by Calvin Leverson of AllNite Entertainment.

Leverson told WBRZ last week that he couldn't be held responsible for the deaths because neither death occurred on his property. He also said that a security detail was on duty in both instances, including Baton Rouge Police officers.

He also told us while he doesn't sell alcohol, he does allow customers to pay a fee and bring in their own drinks.

"If they're not licensed, then our office really can't regulate it. So, where do we go from there? We're forced to make criminal charges against some of these places," Wilfong said.

On AllNite Entertainment's Facebook page, one post says BYOB, and another post promotes free beer on Wednesdays.

WBRZ asked police if they were looking into the issue, but they directed us back to the ABC office.

We searched both business addresses on Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control website, and no licenses were found. We asked for public records from the ABC on the Choctaw location, and no license was found.

Wilfong said it's difficult to track down these type of establishments without a license.

"They're completely unregulated, we don't know where they are. At least if you have a liquor license, someone knows where that establishment is," Wilfong said.