Officials investigating reported shooting late Tuesday night

1 hour 7 minutes ago Wednesday, August 16 2023 Aug 16, 2023 August 16, 2023 7:43 AM August 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly injured in a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. 

According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital after they were shot on Annette Street off Evangeline Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what led to the shooting. 

