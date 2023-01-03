78°
Officials investigating reported shooting in Ascension Parish neighborhood Monday night
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting that happened late Monday night and left at least one person hurt.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed its deputies were investigating a shooting in Oakland Crossing neighborhood off Old Jefferson Highway. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. and a bullet grazed a woman.
Her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Information about a possible suspect or motive was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
