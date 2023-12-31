68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating house fire off Blues Highway Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a house fire that occurred on Blues Highway early Sunday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the scene on East Brookstown Drive just before 5:30 a.m.
Crews managed to get the fire under control.
The occupant home at the time was able to get outside safely.
Trending News
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...