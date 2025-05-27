79°
Officials investigating after caller says escaped New Orleans inmate in Natchez, Mississippi
NATCHEZ, Miss. - Officials are searching for an escaped Orleans Parish inmate in Natchez, Mississippi, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.
A caller reported a possible sighting of an inmate who fit the description of Antoine Massey was headed toward a location in Natchez.
Massey is one of two inmates left, alongside Derrick Groves, after 10 inmates escaped from Orleans Parish Jail.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office is working alongside multiple agencies in the Mississippi-Louisiana area.
