Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist killed in an accident on Airline Highway has been identified by officials. 

The coroner's office reported that Carl Dawson II, 30, died in the crash, and the manner of his death was accidental. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the accident. 

This is a developing story.

