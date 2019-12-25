Officials identify man killed during shooting near N Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say 39-year-old Roy Banks was killed during a Monday afternoon shooting near North Ardenwood Drive.

The fatal shots were fired at an apartment complex on Doughtery Drive where Banks was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Baton Rouge Police have yet to name a suspect in connection with Banks' death.

Though details related to the incident are currently limited, additional information will be provided as police proceed with their investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.