Officials identify 82-year-old woman killed in Baker house fire

BAKER, La. - A deceased woman's body was found in a devastating house fire Wednesday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials with the Baker Fire Department have identified the woman as 82-year-old Dorothy Gray.

Members of the State Fire Marshal's Office worked with Baker Fire Department first responders to assist in extinguishing the Monroe Street blaze around 6:15 p.m.

Gray, a well-known seamstress in the Greater Baton Rouge area, was disabled and could not walk.

Officials say she was found in a living room area near her sewing machine, surrounded by clutter, including a thread of extension cords and power strips connected.

No smoke alarms have been located in the home.

She lived with her son, who was able to escape the blaze unharmed.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined with the inability to rule out electrical malfunction and/or improper smoke practices, officials say.